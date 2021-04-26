30 isolating after positive coronavirus case at Les Quennevais School in Jersey

Thirty direct contacts are isolating after a student at Les Quennevais School in Jersey tested positive for coronavirus.

The pupil recently came back from overseas travel and completed their period of isolation, returning to school before displaying symptoms a few days later.

They then tested positive and are now isolating at home along with their household. All direct contacts have been notified and are also isolating.

This case was reflected in last week's coronavirus figures.

A deep clean has taken place at Les Quennevais School which will remain open as normal.

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a patient who recently returned from overseas. The patient completed their mandatory isolation but became symptomatic a few days after completing their isolation period. Contact tracing and deep cleaning has taken place at Les Quennevais school which remain open as normal given the low risk. Jersey government spokesperson

Jersey's government say they will not be commenting further to protect the individual's identity and respect the family’s privacy.

They say schools have robust control measures in place to keep students and staff safe and limit the risk of community transmission.