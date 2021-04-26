Filming underway for second series of The Real Housewives of Jersey

Filming is currently underway for the second series of The Real Housewives of Jersey.

After the show's debut on on ITVBe between December and March, it has now been confirmed it will return to our screens this summer.

Cameras have been spotted around the island over the weekend, however sources say not all the leading ladies will be returning - and there could be some new faces joining the cast instead.

An official statement on this is yet to be released.

The Housewives series showcased Jersey's scenic coastlines. Credit: ITV/Monkey Kingdom

In other entertainment news, national media reports suggested that Love Islands producers were considering Jersey as a backup location, if production could not go ahead in Spain because of travel restrictions.

The government said it would be "happy to welcome" couples, with Visit Jersey labelling the idea as "fantastic".