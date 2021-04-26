Garden to celebrate the life of Victor Hugo opens in Guernsey

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Louisa Britton reports from the grand unveiling

A garden to celebrate the life of author Victor Hugo has officially opened in Guernsey.

It has been designed by famous nurseryman and island resident Raymond Evison.

The project at Candie Gardens was interrupted by two lockdowns and took two years to complete.

However, it is now hoped visitors will be able to take in the floral displays, while learning more about Victor's love of nature and his deep connections to the island.

I hope people will be able to get immersed and to get the feeling that we've tried to portray with the garden. Victor Hugo's love of some plants, his dislike of other plants, particularly his love of anything natural. Raymond Evison, garden designer

Victor is famous for writing novels such as Les Misérables and The Hunchback of Notre-Dame.

The 19th century French author lived in exile in Guernsey for 15 years.

Quotes from his works are reflected on signs among the flowerbeds and visitors can find out more by scanning QR codes using their smartphones.

Visitors can find out more information about Victor Hugo by scanning QR codes on panels displayed throughout the garden. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The flowers complement Hugo’s own garden at Hauteville House, with an array of plants such as roses, lilies and white daisies.