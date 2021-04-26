Guernsey's Cavalcade route announced for Liberation Day

The organisers of Liberation Day in Guernsey have released details of the island-wide Cavalcade route.

The Cavalcade of more than 100 military vehicles will visit all nine parishes in the island on Sunday 9 May to mark 76 years since the end of the Occupation. The route will follow the majority of the island coast road, beginning in Torteval.

After concerns about large crowds and gatherings, the States of Guernsey Liberation Day Committee say there will be plenty of events for all to enjoy within coronavirus safety guidelines.

They also say that sections of the Cavalcade will be streamed on social media for people to watch.

As larger celebrations could not happen this year, we wanted to find a way to visit as many islanders as possible whilst respecting Public Health’s advice. We are very excited to put on a round-the-island Cavalcade, it’s a focal point of Liberation Day and we are pleased we have the opportunity to do it again this year. Jeff Vidamour, Guernsey's Liberation Day Cavalcade Director

After starting in Torteval, the Cavalcade will then move onwards to St Andrew via St Saviour, to Castel and Vale Castle, through Vazon and Cobo and then onto Vale Church. It will then move through St Peter Port and St Martin before going onto Forest and ending at Rue de Longfrie.

The route will go around the island starting off at Torteval and finishing at Longfrie Hotel. Credit: States of Guernsey

We encourage everyone to come out and watch from a spot on the route, wave flags and take pictures, the cavalcade may even go past your house so you can enjoy the display from the comfort of your own home. Keep an eye out for a variety of vehicles including a Dodge ambulance, a Daimler Dingo armoured car and a Dodge weapons carrier. Deputy Sue Aldwell of Guernsey's Committee for Education, Sport & Culture

For more information about the route visit the Liberation Day website.