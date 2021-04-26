Jersey's traffic light system for travel to and from the UK and crown dependencies is coming back into force today (Monday 26 April).

Up until now, everywhere has been labelled red, meaning inbound travellers were required to isolate for ten days and receive three negative test results.

However, from today regions are being categorised depending on the number of coronavirus cases in each area.

Red, Amber and Green region classifications for the UK have been announced for England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

Green areas : Arrivals must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result from a day 0 test. This applies to areas where the rate of infection is below 50 cases per 100,000 people.

Amber areas : Arrivals must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result from a day 0 and day 5 test. This applies to areas where the rate of infection is between 50 and 120 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people

Red areas: Arrivals must self-isolate until they receive negative test results from a day 0, day 5 and day 10 test. This applies to areas where the rate of infection is above 120 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

The traffic light system comes back into force for the British Isles on Monday 26 April. Credit: Government of Jersey

Arriving passengers will also have to complete an online form before arriving into the Bailiwick, detailing their recent travel history.

The traffic light system will be rolled out to cover the rest of the world from 17 May. This is when the Government of Jersey hopes a vaccine passports scheme will be implemented.