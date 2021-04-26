Plans to build 150 low-energy homes put forward in Jersey

Plans to build 150 low-energy homes have been put forward by developers in St Helier.

The proposals would see work start on the old planning offices site in South Hill.

If approved, the area would be developed into one, two and three bedroom apartments and a café.

The Jersey Development Company (JDC) and architect firm FCBStudios are working together to improve pedestrian and cycle connectivity around the area as part of the project's "highest environmental agenda".

We propose a carefully integrated series of landscape inspired buildings that maintain the openness of the site and provides exceptional views for the residents ... The project has the highest environmental agenda. Our proposals are being designed to Passivhaus principles and targets low carbon in use which will be an exemplar for Jersey. Andy Theobald, Partner at FCBStudios

The proposals also include plans to redesign the adjacent children's play park in partnership with the Parish of St Helier.

A design competition is being launched for children under 12 to share ideas of their dream park.

Winners will receive prizes and book vouchers for their school.

Our ambition is for the development to be an environmental exemplar and these buildings will set a new standard in low energy homes locally and will support the Government of Jersey’s target for carbon neutrality by 2030. Lee Henry, Managing Director of Jersey Development Company (JDC)

The plans promote a carbon conscious lifestyle. Credit: Jersey Development Company (JDC)

Developers are asking islanders for feedback before a planning application is submitted later this year.

The consultation closes on 14 May and plans can be viewed here.