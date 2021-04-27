Channel Islands Lottery funding window opens for applications in Jersey

Organisations in Jersey can now apply for funding from the Channel Islands Lottery.

Jersey Community Foundation was given 50% of the profits from the lottery - equal to £694,134 - to make available to organisations across sectors including sport, culture, heritage, arts and science.

Funds will be distributed where the money can benefit the community in the following areas:

Arts & Culture: This includes music, theatre, dance, design, literature and crafts.

Heritage fund: This includes organisations focused on the natural environment, museums, libraries and archives, archaeology, historic buildings and monuments and commemorations and celebrations.

Science and research: Grants are being offered in the fields of engineering, biology, ecology, physics, chemistry or maths so long as they will be used for the benefit of the island, including the education of local residents.

Sport and active lifestyles: This applies to organisations making it easier for all islanders to have access to sports and physical exercise to benefit their physical and mental health.

We were delighted to be given the opportunity to manage this part of the distribution of the Channel Islands Lottery funds in Jersey. I would encourage any Arts, Culture, Heritage, Science and Sport organisations to check the grant criteria to see if they may be eligible so that we can help support projects which benefit as many people across the Island as possible. Anna Terry, CEO of Jersey Community Foundation

A second round of funding can be applied for later in the year, which will close on 4 October.

More information about the application process is available on the Jersey Community Foundation's website.