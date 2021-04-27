Government of Jersey's employee Code of Conduct to be updated after 20 years

It is seeking to "reflect the standards expected of all public servants within a modernising public service". Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey government is looking to update its employee Code of Conduct after almost 20 years.

A review has been launched into the current guidelines, put together in May 2002, which include:

  • Working within the law;

  • Confidentiality and use of official information;

  • Conflict of interests;

  • Other employment;

  • Bequests;

  • Reporting of known wrongdoing or malpractice;

  • Personal expenses;

  • Gifts and hospitality; and

  • Computer misuse.

The government says it is now seeking to "reflect the standards expected of all public servants within a modernising public service".

A replacement is due to be published this June.