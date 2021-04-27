Government of Jersey's employee Code of Conduct to be updated after 20 years
Jersey government is looking to update its employee Code of Conduct after almost 20 years.
A review has been launched into the current guidelines, put together in May 2002, which include:
Working within the law;
Confidentiality and use of official information;
Conflict of interests;
Other employment;
Bequests;
Reporting of known wrongdoing or malpractice;
Personal expenses;
Gifts and hospitality; and
Computer misuse.
The government says it is now seeking to "reflect the standards expected of all public servants within a modernising public service".
A replacement is due to be published this June.