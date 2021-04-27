Guernsey groups campaign against plastic toys in children's party bags

Two local groups have teamed up in Guernsey to encourage parents to ditch single-use plastic in party bags.

Samata Russell from Wise Mamas and Plastic Free Guernsey founder Helen Young are highlighting the environmental impact these have.

Toys that come in party bags are usually ones that amuse kids for five minutes, and are then discarded and forgotten about. But these toys live on - they'll live longer than us. Plus they're really annoying for parents to tread on, tidy up and figure out where to dispose of later. Samata Russell, Wise Mamas

The pair, both mothers themselves, suggest replacing traditional party bags with books, colouring pens, stuffed toys or simply a piece of cake.