Puffin and Gannet cams up and running in Alderney

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Alderney Wildlife Trust's bird cams are up and running for the breeding season.

Puffin cams have been placed on Burhou Island and, for the first time, there are cameras watching the breeding Gannets on Les Etacs.

There are approximately 100 breeding pairs of Puffin off Alderney, making it the biggest colony of Atlantic Puffin in the Channel Islands.

In addition, there are 6,000 pairs of gannet courting, breeding and feeding off the island.

The first one went out in 2009, but it has changed and expanded since. The puffin cams record activity throughout the breeding season. We use that for monitoring the health of the population. We have to bounce the signal from the south coast off Burhou onto Alderney and into someone's garage and then up online and hopefully we'll get another 700,000 people viewing the webcams this year. Roland Gauvain. Manager, Alderney Wildlife Trust

High definition video will be streamed in real time 24 hours a day until the end of the Northern Gannet breeding season here.

There are very few webcams covering such large seabird colonies, and GannetCam will be the most southerly.