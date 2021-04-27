Remembering Len Duquemin's title winning goal for Tottenham Hotspur 70 years on

play-icon Created with Sketch.

From Jimmy Greaves to Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur are synonymous with English goal scoring greats.

The pair have plundered nearly 500 goals between them but none as important as the one scored by Guernsey's Len Duquemin.

Len Duquemin was a fans favourite at Spurs and affectionately known as 'The Duke' Credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC

On this day in 1951, the Cobo born striker wrote his name into Tottenham folklore. He scored the only goal of the game as Spurs beat Sheffield Wednesday to clinch their first ever league title.

He'd had a great season that season - he was the top scorer. He scored his first goal for us against Sheffield Wednesday on his debut so for him to score in the same game in the 50-51 season was astounding. For Spurs to win the league it was amazing. John Fennelly, Tottenham Hotspur Club Historian

Duquemin passed away in 2003 but his memory lives on in Guernsey. Siblings Lloyd and Eileen spoke to us about the fond memories they have of their brother.

He was really very good at football from a very young age and he got into the schoolboy muratti when he was 11 years old which was very young indeed and I can remember my Dad telling us what a great honour it was. We used to watch all the games because he was really very good. Eileen Glass, Len's sister

Amongst their collection of Len memories is an historic piece of memorabilia. In 1948 Duquemin played for Tottenham against Guernsey in a game at The Track. From that day Eileen still has a signed hat from the Tottenham team. Spurs won 7-0 that day with Duquemin cruelly bagging a hat-trick against his former side.