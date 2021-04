Alderney's fire brigade tackled a vehicle fire in the early hours of this morning (27 April).

At around 1:20am, firefighters received reports of an outside garden fire and could see the smoke from the station.

Credit: Alderney Voluntary Fire Brigade

On arrival at the scene, crews discovered that a small commercial truck was alight and had spread to the surrounding areas.

This was quickly brought under control, and crews were cleaned up and fully serviceable again at 3:20am.