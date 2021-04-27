WATCH: Trailer for film about bombing of Guernsey's White Rock released

A teaser trailer for a film about the bombing of Guernsey's White Rock Harbour has been released.

'Occupied' tells the story of the attack by German air forces on 28 June 1940, just days before the island fell under occupation.

34 people died in the bombing and a further 33 were injured.

White Rock Productions filmed the entire project in Guernsey, with the aim of shooting as much of the film as possible in original locations. The project also used local crew, actors and extras.

It has been backed by Clameur Du Cinéma and the Guernsey Arts Commission, with other funding coming via a crowdfunding campaign.

The film is due to be released at a premiere event later in 2021.