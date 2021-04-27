While question marks hang over holidays abroad for UK tourists, one destination close to home is now open for business.

Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands, has this week opened up its borders with new Covid rules in place, including all passengers needing to complete an online form detailing their recent travel history before arriving.

England, Scotland and Wales all allow for non-essential travel to Jersey, provided you're travelling with your own household, but Northern Ireland currently allows essential trips only (such as for work).

Although some of those inbound travellers will still need to enter a quarantine period - due to the number of coronavirus cases recorded in their region - the majority of those coming from the UK will only have to isolate for a few hours until they get a negative test result, as they are considered to have come from a 'green' area.

You can search your region and find out its status on the Government of Jersey's website. Credit: Government of Jersey

The change has led to an increase in Google searches about the island's location, leadership, currency and much more - here are some of the most frequently asked questions answered.

Where is Jersey?

The Bailiwick of Jersey is the largest of the Channel Islands, 100 miles from mainland Britain and 14 miles off the coast of France. The other main ones - all falling under the Bailiwick of Guernsey - are Guernsey, Alderney, Sark and Herm.

How do you get to Jersey?

You can travel by Condor Ferries from Poole of Portsmouth. Airlines including British Airways, EasyJet, Blue Islands, Jet2 and Loganair also fly from various UK airports; Belfast, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Isle of Man, Leeds, Liverpool, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, London Luton, London Stanstead, Manchester, Newcastle, Newquay, Norwich, Southampton and Teesside.

Jersey is part of the Common Travel Area, meaning you don't need your passport to travel by air - you just need some form of photo ID, such as a driving licence. It's always best to check with your carrier about what kind of ID they accept/require.

Whether you come by air or sea, you're likely to spot a few castles on your way into Jersey. Credit: ITV Channel TV

How big is Jersey?

It is nine miles by five miles in size and has a population of around 108,000. The island is split into 12 districts called parishes; they are St Ouen, St Peter, St Brelade, St Mary, St Lawrence, St John, St Helier, St Saviour, St Clement, St Martin, Trinity and Grouville.

St Ouen, on the west coast, is known for its sunsets. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Is it part of the UK?

Jersey is a British Crown dependency and is not part of the United Kingdom. It has its own government with its own independent legal, administrative and fiscal systems.

What language do they speak in Jersey?

People living on the island speak English, however you may detect a local accent. Jersey does have its own native language called Jerriais; you're unlikely to hear it spoken, however you will see traces of it in various places, including street names.

You'll spot signs like this all the time - but don't worry, they're normally accompanied by English translations. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Is there a time difference to the UK?

No - it's the same time as the UK.

What currency does Jersey use?

The island has its own money - the Jersey pound - including £1 notes. You cannot spend this in the UK, but English money can be used here.

You can't spend this money once you're back home in the UK. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Will my mobile signal/contract work in Jersey?

It's best to check this with your individual provider, as each will have different policy when it comes to roaming abroad.

Do I need a plug adaptor?

No - Jersey used three-point plugs just like the UK.

Which side of the road do they drive on?

Cars drive on the left, just like in the UK. It's important to know that the speed limit is 40 mph, so when you see a national speed limit sign, this is what it means.