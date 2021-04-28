Bat detectors available for loan from Jersey library

A bat detector is being made available for loan at Jersey Library.

The Jersey Bat Group is working in partnership with the library to provide the equipment in the hope that it will help islanders learn more about local species.

They say there has been an increase in the number of people who have wanted to 're-engage with nature' during recent restrictions.

We are delighted that the Jersey Library has partnered with us and will be loaning out one of our bat detectors so that members of the public can listen for bats in their gardens or whilst walking through the glorious Jersey countryside in the evening. Dr Amy Louise Hall, Chair of the Jersey Bat Group

The detector will come with an information pack as well as an identification chart so that people can look out for the various species.

I hope those who enjoy listening to many of Jersey’s bat species are encouraged to learn more through the variety of books available at the library and consider joining the Jersey Bat Group. Ed Jewell, Chief Librarian at Jersey Library

A similar scheme was rolled out in Guernsey in 2019, to raise awareness of the threats posed to the creatures.