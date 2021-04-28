Charities selected to benefit from Guernsey's 2021 Skipton Swimarathon

The two charities that will benefit from funds raised at the 2021 Skipton Swimarathon in Guernsey have been selected.

The Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation and Citizen’s Advice Guernsey will each get a share of the proceeds from this year's event, which will take place between 29 September and 3 October.

Over its 44 year history, the event - which sees islanders of all ages raise sponsorship money by covering a distance in the pool - has raised more than £1.8m for good causes in the island.

Organisers received 21 applications for financial support but said the two which have been selected had 'touched their hearts'.

We hope that this year everyone will support the Swimarathon and get behind these projects. I’d like to think that for every pound that our swimmers raise, it could be helping another local family. Nick Guillemette, Chairman of the Skipton Swimarathon Committee

The Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation has been providing support to families across the Channel Islands for almost two decades. It was founded by racing driver Andy Priaulx and his wife Jo, following the premature births of their children.

The money raised from the Swimarathon will help fund one of two apartments owned by the Foundation near Southampton Hospital, which provide free accommodation for local families with premature babies or those with sick children requiring treatment in the UK.

The PPBF is so very grateful to receive the kind support from this year's Skipton Swimarathon. The generosity truly will make a huge difference in helping us to continue to provide invaluable support to local families going through immensely difficult times. Jo Priaulx, co-founder of the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation

Citizens Advice Guernsey provides free advice to islanders on a range of issues, but has seen a rise in demand since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding it will receive will be put towards support costs for an upgraded system, which it hopes will allow it to help more people long into the future.

We are so thankful that the Skipton Swimarathon has chosen to support us. With a fully operational IT system in place we shall have the flexibility, capacity and resilience to continue to support islanders. Kerry Ciotti, CEO of Citizens Advice Guernsey

Registration for the 2021 event will open to members of the public in June at www.swimarathon.org.