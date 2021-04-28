Guernsey facing 'critical challenges' in public finances, says Chief Minister

Guernsey is facing "critical challenges" in its public finances, according to the Chief Minister.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache spoke at today's States Meeting (28 April) following revelations last week that the Bailiwick is facing a £56 million deficit by 2025 because of an ageing demographic and shrinking working population. Deputy Ferbrache says the States would have to act without delay, prioritising spending and not taking up "vanity projects".

I don't like the word austerity - it's different, it's realism. We've still got to make sure the schools run, make sure we've got good schools and a good education system. All of those I think we'll be able to do, but we're just going to have to be careful with the money. It's really reducing the number of civil servants, but getting more money for your buck. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

Deputies also debated the island's economic recovery post pandemic with hopes of strengthening air and sea links.

Deputy Neil Inder, President of the Committee for Economic Development, says he is optimistic that "Guernsey will come out of the pandemic in a better place".