Guernsey pupils to learn about importance of pollinators

School children across the Bailiwick of Guernsey are learning all about the importance of pollinators this year.

Bees are arguably the most important group of insects for pollination of flowers, trees and food crops, with 117 different species in Guernsey alone.

Primary school pupils are being given leaflets and a drawing competition by the Pollinator Project to ignite their interest in these insects, so they can help protect them more in the future.