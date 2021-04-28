Two of Guernsey's most popular restaurants have been rated just one star for food hygiene.

Le Nautique and Le Petit Bistro in St Peter Port have both been inspected by Environmental Health in the last fortnight.

Findings revealed that "major improvements" were needed when it comes to the management of food safety at Le Nautique, while food handling and the cleanliness of facilities were rated 'good'.

However at Le Petit Bistro, all of the above were labelled as either 'generally satisfactory' or requiring serious improvements.

In a social media post, the team at Le Petit Bistro say they have closed both of their restaurants after two cases of Norovirus were detected amongst their staff.

