Jersey's Government has published updated guidance for gatherings. From Friday 30 April, restaurants and bars will return to normal opening hours. This is earlier than previously planned.

From 10 May Jersey will enter Stage 6 of its Reconnection Roadmap with the following new measures.

Saunas and Jacuzzis can reopen.

Up to 50 people can attend a wedding reception, as opposed to just a marriage ceremony, in a private garden.

Children aged under 4 years old will not count in the 50-person limit.

The limit of 50 people only applies to private gardens and will not apply to hired outdoor spaces or gardens.

No limit applies in these locations. Before only 20 people could attend a marquee on private land - with unlimited guests if it was in a public area.

However, while some rules are being relaxed early, others have been pushed back.

Standing alcoholic drinks at a bar has been delayed until Stage 7 of the reconnection roadmap on Monday 14 June.

At Stage 7, the limit on the number of people allowed in homes will also be scrapped.

Gardens and nightclubs will also fully reopen on this date and standing drinks will be allowed in all venues.

Large indoor and outdoor events including festivals will be permitted.