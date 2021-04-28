Pregnant women to get Covid vaccine with rest of age group in Jersey

Pregnant women in Jersey will be offered coronavirus vaccines with the rest of their age or risk groups.

The news follows advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisations (JCVI), which says there has been enough evidence from the United States to prove the jabs are safe for mother and baby.

Vaccination will offer pregnant women the best protection from Covid-19. For pregnant women to make an informed choice about receiving the vaccine, I would encourage anyone who has concerns or would like to be vaccinated to speak to their GP, midwife, obstetrician, or healthcare professional when attending for their vaccine. Becky Sherrington, Jersey's Covid-19 Vaccination Lead

Where available, they will receive doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna brands as the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine has not been widely tested on pregnant women.

There is now extensive experience of the use of Pfizer and Moderna in the USA, and this data shows nearly 100,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated with no safety concerns being raised. As such, the JCVI has recommended that these vaccines are the preferred vaccines to be offered to pregnant women. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Guernsey will also follow the guidelines, and is in the process of setting up specific clinics where women can ask questions from midwifery experts.