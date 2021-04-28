Warren Gatland returns to Jersey for final Lions training camp preparations

The British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland is back in Jersey today to finalise preparations for a training camp in the island in June.

The Lions will spend at least ten days in the island in June.

The rugby team will then fly directly to Edinburgh for a friendly match against Japan at Murrayfield before heading out on their South Africa tour on June 27.

The team will use the specialist facilities at Strive, a high-performance training centre based in St Peter, during their stay.

The Government of Jersey says it will cover the on-island costs of the visit, estimated to be in the region of £175,000 , with the funding coming largely from its marketing budget.

Gatland has made two trips to the island already, but will use this visit to finalise arrangements for the trip.