Hospitality bosses criticise delay to stand-up drinking in Jersey

The head of the Jersey Hospitality Association says the decision to delay the reintroduction of stand-up drinking in the island is a "serious threat" to the industry's future.

It was supposed to come back in Stage 6 - set for mid May - but has now been pushed back until Stage 7 is introduced on 14 June.

Simon Soar, says there has been a lack of clear communication from Ministers, causing an industry already "on its knees" to face further setbacks.

Businesses in the hospitality industry have not been able to trade properly for over a year and even with some of the recent relaxation of the rules, they are not making any money. I fear for the mental health of business owners and their hard-working staff who are facing losing their jobs and livelihoods as these restrictions continue. Simon Soar, Jersey Hospitality Association

He is also calling for a review of the rules around the wearing of masks indoors.