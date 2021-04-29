Muratti Vase cancelled due to ongoing impact of coronavirus

The Muratti Vase and all other Inter Insular football matches for 2020/21 have been cancelled.

The Channel Island Inter Insular Football Committee has made the decision due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly on travel restrictions.

All members of the Committee were united in reaching what has been the only viable decision, with the health and safety of players, coaches, supporters, and the wider island communities, at the forefront of the decision making. The Committee remains fully committed to Inter Insular football and looks forward to ensuring these fixtures resume at the earliest opportunity. Gary Roberts, Guernsey FA Chief Executive & Inter-Insular Committee Secretary

Its the second year in a row the event has had to be called of due to Covid.

We have left this difficult decision as long as possible in order to provide the players the opportunity to play in these historic fixtures. However, the timescale for inter-island travel to resume without restrictions remains uncertain, and we have therefore now reached the point whereby it would be too difficult to successfully organise and host the various fixtures before the end of the season. Bradley Vowden, Jersey FA & President of the Inter-Insular Committee

The Committee will now focus on plans for the 2021/22 season and details of these fixtures will be announced in the next few months.