Pensioners invited to give views on minimum income standards in Guernsey

Pensioners in Guernsey are being asked to have their say on the minimum income they need to have a good quality of life.

Older islanders are being invited to join an online focus group to discuss the issue as part of a study by the Employment and Social Security Committee.

The committee has been carrying out research to find out more about the minimum income required to offer islanders a 'socially acceptable standard of living', taking in opinions from working-age adults as well as pensioners.

Sessions have been held with local branches of Age Concern and the University of the Third Age, but the committee still wants to hear from older islanders.

The sessions have been moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic but technical support is being made available for anyone who might need it.

Anyone who would like to take part can register their interest online.