The role of the Government of Jersey's Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) in advising on key decisions on the healthcare response to the pandemic has been 'inconsistent' according to the island's top auditor. A report, compiled by Lynn Pamment, Comptroller and Auditor General, says that while STAC was heavily involved in advising on the reopening of the island in May and June 2020 and the establishment of border controls, it was not asked to advise on the final set of restrictions imposed over the Christmas period.

That was until Ministers sought advice 'regarding possible exemptions to the Christmas guidance.' The Comptroller and Auditor General also highlighted that from the outset, the 'specialist public health function was operating at limited capacity', with an absent Medical Officer of Health and Dr Ivan Muscat juggling his role as one of two designated Deputy Medical Officers of Health with his clinical responsibilities. This was rectified, she says, through a re-deployment of internal resources in March 2020, although there were times, she says 'when the "key man" risk of having a single point of expertise was apparent.' A meeting of the Gold Group (the highest of the official command and control structure) on 26 March for example, did not include an update on infection control, as Dr Muscat was not present at the meeting. The Medical Officer of Health returned to work at the end of April. Government was criticised for the absence of formal record keeping in the early stages, prior to the establishment of STAC on 28 April, although even then, ''the record of final advice given is not comprehensive, nor are there detailed records of the discussions around how this advice was created (including alternative options considered)'. Also missing from the documentation she received, she said, was an impact assessment of how advice given would affect vulnerable groups, 'to ensure it does not widen health inequalities.'

These groups could include people covered by protected characteristics such as age, race and disability as well as those experiencing poor physical or mental health or economic deprivation. From the documentation provided, it is not possible to see whether formal assessments had been undertaken on the effect of public health advice on vulnerable segments of the island's population. Lynn Pamment, Jersey's Comptroller and Auditor General

Despite shortcomings at the outset, she said 'the hospital and community system did not experience significant gaps in staff deployment during the first wave, the reasons for that being that 'the number of Covid-19 patients never reached a level where staff became an issue'. The suspension of non-urgent services also created staff availability.

Community care meanwhile was enhanced by the decision to employ the General Practitioners (GPs) to ensure the resilience and sustainability of GP services, as well as providing GP capacity where it was needed. Overall, she found that the public health advice given had been 'effective when assessed against a strategy of least overall harm.'

Despite 44 Covid-19 deaths in 2020, the overall mortality rate for 2020 was 14% lower than 2018, and 10% lower than 2019. Among her recommendations is a 'full reflective and evaluative lessons learned exercise' on the healthcare response across the whole health and care system. She also suggests a review of the proposed expansion of the public health function as part of the Jersey Care Model, 'to address any future health protection emergencies.' Another recommendation is adopting a consistent code of practice for the establishment and operation of STACs in Jersey, encompassing principles and procedures to be followed as well as independence, communication and transparency.

The report is one in a series being undertaken by the Comptroller and Auditor General to evaluate the Government's response to the pandemic. Other reviews planned include overall governance and decision making, communications and the strategies for test, trace and vaccine roll out.

Other points of note:

During the second half of March, the majority of non-Covid elective and non-urgent care, the report states, was suspended. Yet, 'decisions on which services were suspended....and which face to face services could continue were not supported by consistent documentation against a clear set of risk based criteria.'

During that same period it states a decision was made to transfer a number of patients from Samares Ward to Overdale to the Sandybrook nursing home in St Peter.

The patients transferred were not screened for Covid-19 and staff at Sandybrook were not advised to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), although PPE was available to all staff. Subsequently staff from Sandybrook had to self-isolate. Lynn Pamment, Jersey's Comptroller and Auditor General