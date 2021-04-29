You're having a lav! Guernsey 'disco loo' reaches TikTok fame

TikTok users have been loo-sing their minds over none other than a toilet in Guernsey.

A video, posted by local girl Ellie Brouard on 17 April, shows the ladies bathroom at Balthazar Restaurant in St Peter Port which turns into a disco once a button on the wall is pressed - complete with flashing lights and music.

It's proven to be hugely popular so far, racking up more than 1.4 million views and 400,000 likes on the social media platform.

WATCH it here...

Many users have also taken to the comments section to share their views.

I'd spend all night in the bathroom! Sam C, TikTok

I 100% want this for my new house. Sam Rankin, TikTok

Suddenly I wish I was in a bathroom in Guernsey. Cece, TikTok

Some, however, were left disappointed to find out that the men's loos don't follow the same theme.

Still, it didn't stop fans expressing an interest in visiting the island just so they can try it out for themselves - meaning this much-loved lav could be flushed with tourists very soon!