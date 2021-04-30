Bergerac comes to Britbox! Here's how you can watch the Jersey-based series
Jersey crime series Bergerac has now been added to Britbox.
The 1980s drama stars John Nettles as the title character.
Two series are available to watch, as well as a number of Christmas specials.
Britbox, which launched in the UK in 2019, is joint venture of the BBC and ITV plc. It is a paid streaming service, which features a variety of British boxsets.
It is currently home to Spitting Image, after a new series was launched for the first time in more than two decades.