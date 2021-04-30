Dog restrictions on Channel Islands beaches to come into force for summer

Restrictions on dogs and horses on beaches across the Channel Islands will come back into force on Saturday 1 May.

The rules, which are enforced every year, will be in place until Thursday 30 September.

It means that in Guernsey, dogs are banned from the following beaches during the restriction period.

Fermain

Petit Bot

L'Erée

Vazon (Northern end - this begins at the drainage pipe, near Richmond Kiosk)

Cobo

Port Soif

L'Ancresse

Pembroke

Dogs are not permitted on Lihou Island or its causeway at any time across the year, or around the bathing pools.

The GSPCA wants to remind dog owners to be responsible during the period of restrictions - particularly when allowing dogs to interact.

We help an average 100-200 stray dogs every year and if you do let yours off the lead, you should be able to see it at all times and control it in line with the law. Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager

Meanwhile in Jersey, the change in rules means all dogs are required to be kept on a lead while on beaches between 10.30am and 6.00pm. During these hours, horse riding on the beach is not permitted.

The island's Comité des Chefs de Police says early sunrises and later sunsets mean there are plenty of daylight hours where people can walk their dogs off the lead.

Islanders can also face fines of up to £1,000 can be imposed for breaching the rules, or not picking up after their dog.