Guernsey travel restrictions relaxed further from 14 May

Travel restrictions in Guernsey will soon be relaxed even further.

From 14 May, passengers arriving from Category 2 areas - those with fewer than 30 cases per 100,000 people - will only have to isolate until their first negative Covid test result.

This includes both Jersey and the Isle of Man.

But, they will have to pay £25 per test - on arrival and on day seven - unless they are travelling for medical or compassionate reasons.

Currently, all regions are classed as either Category 3 or 4.

The announcement, made by the Chief Minister at today's briefing, comes a week after the borders re-opened.