Guernsey's Dr Nicola Brink: 'Try and keep a list of where you've been'
Islanders in Guernsey are being encouraged to keep a list of where they have been.
At today's Covid briefing, Dr Nicola Brink said this would help her team in the contact tracing process.
Despite the island not having any new cases of coronavirus for around two months, the Director of Public Health's message comes as travel restrictions to the island continue to ease.
