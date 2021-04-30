ITV Channel reporter and camera operator up for regional TV awards

Two ITV Channel employees are in the running for a regional TV award.

Gary Burgess is a finalist in the Regional Journalist category, and Lisa Gaudion is up for both Camerawork and Post-production in the Royal Television Society Southern Awards 2021.

A virtual ceremony will take place tonight at 7:30pm - you can watch it here.

The Royal Television Society awards are always the ones ‘other people’ win - the ones I’ve always aspired to. To be nominated for the Regional Journalist award still doesn’t feel real. I’m just utterly thrilled to make the shortlist, and hopefully help fly the flag for what we do here in the Channel Islands. And, win, lose or draw, I’ll be raising a glass! Gary Burgess, ITV Channel reporter

I'm absolutely made up to be nominated in both the Camera and Post Production categories, 2020 was a really tough year so the judges appreciating the effort and care I put into my work in both fields really means something. Lisa Gaudion, ITV Channel Production Specialist

ITV Channel TV is also up for Regional News Magazine Programme, for its coverage of Flybe's collapse.