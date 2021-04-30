Jersey charity Wetwheels launches month-long fitness fundraiser

A Jersey charity is encouraging islanders to pull on their running shoes to help people with disabilities enjoy the island's coastlines.

Wetwheels is partnering with Run For Heroes, who raised more than £7 million for NHS workers during the UK's first lockdown through its viral online challenge.

The new campaign, called 5KMay is urging people to walk, run, skip or swim their way to a distance of five kilometres. They would then donate a minimum of £5 to the charity, before nominating another five people to take part.

Wetwheels, which is entirely funded from donations and corporate sponsorships, runs trips for people with disabilities on its specially adapted catamaran to help them make the most of the island's marines.

Last year the season was impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions, but we still achieved nearly 80 trips and carried 350 passengers. We really hope this year will be a full season for us and we aim to increase the number of trips we do, which are all free. Dina Rogan, Operations Director

People can sign up to the challenge online.