Jersey saw its largest December drop in the number of jobs in more than 20 years at the end of 2020.

In the final month of the year, the total number of jobs was down to 60,000, a fall of 1,380 (2.2%) on December 2019. This was the highest December decrease since 1998.

Figures from Statistics Jersey show that the number of jobs shrank across seven sectors of the economy, with the worst affected being hospitality where 1,040 jobs were lost in hotels, restaurants and bars.

This figure was the second-largest annual decrease in any sector to date, behind a loss of 1,700 jobs in hospitality recorded in June 2020.

Jersey's government announced a 'hospitality circuit breaker' at the beginning of December 2020, amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

However, figures in the public sector saw an increase, with 8,530 jobs recorded - an annual rise of 400 (4.9%). 330 of these were employed in the Government of Jersey, including staff employed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.