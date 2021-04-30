Lower business support cap for Guernsey taxi drivers pushed back

The introduction of a lower cap on the amount of business support that taxi drivers can claim in Guernsey has been moved back.

A 50% limit on payroll support to the industry was due to be rolled out at the start of May, but has now been delayed by the States following discussions with members of the industry.

Taxi drivers told the Treasury lead for the Policy & Resources Committee that they had faced added financial pressures, as demand for service had not returned to expected levels following the island's move into Stage 3 in March.

The deferral means drivers can continue to claim 80% of their income for April through the payroll business support scheme, as claims are made a month in arrears.

It is hoped that demand for taxi services will increase as more travelers come to the island, following the reintroduction of category 2 countries and regions under the States' travel guidance.

It was important that we met with and listened to the concerns raised by the taxi industry. We needed to act fast and we’ve managed to do that, but at the same time we need to balance the cost of business support given the critical condition of the States’ finances. Deputy Mark Helyar, Treasury lead for Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee

Support for taxi drivers under the scheme will continue until the end of June.