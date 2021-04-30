More al-fresco dining for Guernsey this summer

More al-fresco dining will be popping up along Guernsey's seafront this summer. The idea is being trialled on St Peter Port's Town Quay to help the island's hospitality businesses.

Owners of seafront cafes and restaurants say they hope it will reduce the amount of traffic in town Chairs and tables will be placed in loading bays outside a handful of businesses on St Peter Port Quay between June and September this year.

A temporary walkway will be laid for pedestrian access.

It is one of the island's busiest roads but the new barriers for diners could change traffic behaviour.