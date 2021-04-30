More Covid testing plan to give Jersey 'summer of freedom'

Jersey is changing its coronavirus testing programme.

As well as tests for symptomatic patients and incoming travellers, there will also be a new self-swab regime for places like nursing homes, and a new community testing programme to replace workforce screening.

We look forward to enjoying a summer of freedom compared to the restrictions we have followed. Due to these increased freedoms, it is vital that any potential spread in the community is limited and controlled. The way to achieve this, is through regular, widespread testing. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Free Lateral Flow Tests (LFT) kits will be available for all staff within businesses which fall under the following sectors:

Hospitality

Retail

Agriculture and fisheries

Wellbeing, cosmetic and beauty

Public transport, freight, postal and delivery services

Early Years, including children’s social workers

Vets

A campaign will be launched next month to encourage eligible businesses to register onto the LFT Community Testing programme.

Vital services including the States of Jersey Police, Jersey Fire and Rescue, Family Nursing and Home Care, GPs, Ambulance service, Health and Community staff, care home staff and dentists are also protected with a new, peer-to-peer testing regime which offers accurate, lab based test results to ensure the continuation of public safety and service provision.