Plaque marking 75 years since Alderney's Homecoming to be unveiled

A plaque marking the 75th anniversary of Alderney's Homecoming is to to be unveiled.

William Tate, the States of Alderney's President, has commissioned the plaque which honours the sacrifices of those who lived through the German occupation of the island.

Alderney was under Nazi occupation for five years and in that time several camps were built on the island including SS Lager Sylt, which was the only Nazi concentration camp in the British Isles.

Following the war, the island was run as a communal farm for two years to help it recover from life under the Occupation.

The plaque will be unveiled by Homecomers Sally Bohan and Patsy Martel, whose family continues to maintain the Hammond Memorial.

A short ceremony will be held at 10.30am, including a prayer of dedication by Reverend Fowler.

All members of the community are welcome to attend.