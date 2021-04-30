Self-guided walks aim to help islanders connect with Jersey's National Park

A series of self-guided audio tours are being created to help people in Jersey reconnect with nature.

Jersey National Park is recording a new podcast series called 'A Walk With', which will take listeners on a guided journey through the park itself while islanders share their expertise in different areas - from Jersey's occupation to sustainable approaches to agriculture.

The podcast is part of a wider initiative called 'A Walk In The Park' running throughout May, which hopes to encourage more people to enjoy what Jersey National Park has to offer.

The aim of Walk in the Park is to make people aware of the huge diversity of environmental, historic and cultural attributes within the Jersey National Park. The self-guided walks will offer a different kind of experience and we hope that people will tune into the podcast series and enjoy the Park from a different perspective. Jim Hopley, Jersey National Park Chairman

The three episodes of the podcast will focus on the following topics:

A Historic Landscape : A walk with Tony Pike (Channel Islands Occupation Society) and Vince Thorne (Vince Thorne Bespoke Photography)

The Edible East : A walk with Kazz Padidar (Wild Adventures) and Chef James Gordon (Sumas)

Fields and Farming Sustainably: A walk with John Garton (Genuine Jersey) and Piers Sangan (Sangan Conservation).

The first episode of the podcast, due for release on Saturday 1 May, will focus on the Occupation-era fortifications at Les Landes ahead of Liberation Day.