People looking for a career in construction can now apply to help with building Jersey's new hospital.

RoKFCC is offering to sponsor eight apprenticeship places in total. The programme will allow them to study for qualifications while working at the site at Overdale.

This programme presents a unique opportunity for any young Islander wishing to enter the construction industry to gain experience and qualifications while working alongside a hugely experienced delivery partner. Schemes such as this, which train our local workforce and invest in our economy, continue to ensure the long-term success of our Island. Deputy Chief Minister Senator Lyndon Farnham, Chair of the Our Hospital Political Oversight group

Anyone interested in applying can find out more at ourhospital.je/opportunities.