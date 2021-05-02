Guernsey's Castle Cornet reopens for the first time this year

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Guernsey's Castle Cornet has reopened its doors to the public for the first time this year. The site was due to reopen at Easter but was delayed because of the pandemic. To mark the occasion staff have put on a special event called 'Back in Time for the Weekend' with activities and story tellers.

It is hoped new and regular visitors will go and learn more about the site.

The special event will run from Saturday 1 to Sunday 2 May.

Jo Dowding, Access & Learning Manager for Guernsey Museums Credit: ITV Channel News

We would like to reach out to people who perhaps haven't visited the Castle before, or haven't been since school. There are four museums to explore, our restored castle gardens, exceptional views and of course the extra activities for this celebratory weekend. Jo Dowding, Access & Learning Manager for Guernsey Museums

Castle Cornet Credit: ITV Channel

It will feature daily tours of the castle from 10.30 with extra ones put on in the afternoon if there is demand.Also on offer is Living History which will be held at 12.15 each day from the Guernsey History in Action Company.

Staff from Guille-Allès Library will also be on hand to provide storytelling, with a chance for people to find out more about the surrounding gardens with La Société Guernesiaise.

Castle Cornet Credit: ITV Channel