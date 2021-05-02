Jersey issues first fishing licences

Jersey has issued its first fishing licences to qualifying French vessels under the new licensing scheme. Since Brexit there has been an amnesty arrangement in place, whereby French fishing boats were able to continue fishing under the previous regime.

The amensty combined with problems landing catch in France, led to increased tensions between local and French fishermen.

We will continue to engage with our French colleagues to ensure that both Jersey and eligible French vessels are able to access the waters and fish them in a managed, responsible way. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey’s External Relations Minister

Fishing Credit: ITV Channel

We want to maintain traditional fishing activity, while clearly at the same time ensuring fish stocks and the marine environment are protected and that fishing in the region is sustainable. Deputy John Young, Jersey’s Environment Minister

Vessels now have to demonstrate a track record of fishing in the area to qualify for a licence.