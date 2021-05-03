Guernsey's bin collection continues despite Liberation Day celebration

The States of Guernsey says there will be no change to household waste and recycling collection next Sunday (9 May) despite it falling on the Liberation Day.

Waste and recycling collections for residents in central St Peter Port also will not be affected by the celebrations.

Although, the Household Waste and Recycling Centre and Chouet Green Waste Site will be closed on Liberation Day.

Further guidance can be found on the States website regarding bin collections dates.