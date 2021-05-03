After more than 18 months without a competitive race Cameron Chalmers returned to action in style on Sunday.

Producing a time of 45.98 seconds he broke the course record for the 400m at Footes Lane as he ramps up preparations ahead of The Olympics later this year.

Former island games medalist Dale Garland also ran in the race as he saw his 400m record smashed by 0.52 seconds.

I'm really pleased with the track record which escaped me the last time I had a crack at it over here. To go under 46 seconds is great, that's what I really wanted. It's such a great marker and place to be at so early in the season. Cameron Chalmers, 400m runner

Chalmers chose not to compete during the pandemic ravaged season of 2020, instead opting to fine tune his skills by training in Guernsey.

It's a decision he believes will pay off and this maiden run of the year demonstrates he's moving in the right direction.

That performance right there is really reassuring to me that my training has been working and the environment and everything I've been doing is going exactly where I want it to be. As much as you can run really well in training and see all the times and stuff it's not until you go and do it in a race where it matters and it shows exactly where you're at. Cameron Chalmers, 400m runner

Brother Alastair has already gone back to the UK as preparations continue ahead of the all-important Olympic trials in June.