See ITV Channel's report here

play-icon Created with Sketch.

More than 500 children and adults spent the day having a hands-on experience at Guernsey's Accidental Zoo. From snakes to snails, rabbits to roosters, there were plenty of creatures to learn about and play with.

The zoo was created by the the Le Guilcher family three years ago and it has grown into a fully fledged charity, with plans to expand further into educational visits.

Today's Open Day was a chance to meet many animals that you'll never find in Guernsey.