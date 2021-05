A person has been arrested after a fight in Guernsey.

It is understood to have broken out in Cobo Bay in Castel, where one of the annual Balcony Gig events was taking place.

Police say a large number of people may have witnessed it and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guernsey Police directly on 01481 222 222 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.