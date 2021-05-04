Passionate and courageous assisted dying campaigner passes away

A Jerseyman who advocated for change to the island's assisted dying law has died.

Alain du Chemin was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in 2019 and was given 14 months to live.

His husband, Paul Gazzard has paid tribute to him and says the push for legalising assisted dying in Jersey is more important than ever.

Although fortunately it was a peaceful end, Alain would have lived better in his final months knowing that he had the choice he wanted here at home, without having to plan an assisted death overseas at huge expense and in the middle of a pandemic. Alain was a passionate supporter of an assisted dying law for Jersey and I hope his campaigning has brought this closer to becoming a reality. Paul Gazzard, Alain du Chemin's husband.

Friends have also shown their respects to Alain on social media, saying he 'showed incredible fortitude, courage and generosity since his diagnosis'.

CEO of campaign group Dignity in Dying, Sarah Wooton described Alain as 'a passionate supporter of an assisted dying law for Jersey'. She hopes his campaigning has brought assisted dying 'closer to becoming a reality'.

Following his diagnosis Alain made plans to travel to Switzerland to end his life at an assisted suicide centre in Zurich, called Dignitas.

Alain and his husband, Paul Gazzard, tied the knot on Valentine's Day.

He told ITV News he wanted to be able to die "on his terms" and "with dignity" and labelled Jersey's law on assisted dying as "unfair" and "unjustified". His call for change came as a Citizen's Jury meets to discuss whether Jersey should introduce an Assisted Dying law. Last week, he gave his testimony to the first Assisted Dying Citizen's Jury in the British Isles. Mr du Chemin died in the care of Jersey Hospice.