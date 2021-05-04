Condor to run reduced services to France

Condor says it will run a reduced timetable to France due to the uncertainty over coronavirus across the continent.

It says a scaled back service is likely to be in place for a "significant part of 2021." The company's Chief Executive says it is still unclear what restrictions passengers might face on arrival into France, which is currently in its third lockdown.

Whilst President Macron will provide a recovery roadmap shortly, there is still the issue that the country has a relatively low level of vaccinations administered which means it is unclear what ongoing restrictions may be applied to travellers. Paul Luxon, CEO Condor Ferries

Mr Luxon says he is hoping things can return to something nearer to normal in 2022.

However the company is restarting high speed services back to the UK on Friday 21 May. It says there has been an increase in booking interest and it hopes islanders will make the most of the staycation market in the mainland.