Hospitality careers fair in Jersey to help get industry back on its feet

Jersey's hospitality industry is hoping a recruitment drive will help it recover from the pandemic.

The Jersey Hospitality Association is holding its first face-to-face careers fair in over a year next Monday (10 May), where businesses including hotels, restaurants and guest houses will be featured.

It is aimed at those leaving school, exploring a new career or looking to get back to work.

We are bouncing back, and hospitality remains one of the most rewarding industries to work in. Those of us that work in hospitality love what we do and have a genuine passion for ensuring that our guests and customers have the best possible experience, and where better to start on that road than here in Jersey. The sheer variety of roles and opportunities on offer are mind boggling. Simon Soar, Chief Executive of the Jersey Hospitality Association

The most recent labour market report showed Jersey saw its biggest drop in jobs in more than two decades in December 2020. More than a thousand roles were lost in restaurants, bars and pubs during the 'hospitality circuit breaker' just before Christmas.

The careers event will be held at the Pomme d'Or Hotel in St Helier on Monday 10 May between 12 noon and 6pm.