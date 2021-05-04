ITV commissions second series of Peter James novel Grace

Jersey based author Peter James, is set to see a second series commissioned of his award winning crime novel Grace, on ITV.

John Simm is to return as DS Roy Grace after starring in the two part production last month of James' first two Grace books.

8.8 million viewers tuned in to watch.

The second series will include three 120 minute parts, Not Dead Enough, Dead Man’s Footsteps and Dead Tomorrow.

We are delighted to be adapting more of Peter James’ wonderful novels. John Simm has brilliantly brought the much-loved Detective Superintendent Roy Grace to screen and there are many more cases for the audiences to enjoy. Polly Hill, ITV’s Head of Drama

Following the production of the first series, Peter James said he "couldn't be happier" with the film adaptation of his bestselling novel.

Russell Lewis the series' screenwriter and creator of detective drama Endeavour, says he is thrilled Grace has been commissioned for a second series.

After the overwhelmingly positive audience response to the seaside noir of Dead Simple, (tabloid trauma tales notwithstanding!) and Looking Good Dead cued up ready to go, all at Team Roy Grace are delighted to have been given the opportunity by ITV to return to Brighton (& Hove, actually!) to continue Roy's story with a new series of films based on Peter James best-selling novels. Russell Lewis, Screenwriter of Grace

The series is being shot later in the summer in Brighton and along the South Coast.